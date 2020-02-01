Infosys serves more AI tools to Aus Open

Offers new match highlights and ML-generated ‘shot of the day’

Credit: Dreamstime

Infosys has unveiled the latest updates to its match data processing technology for the Australian Open as part of a three-year contract.

The India-headquartered IT services giant has implemented a suite of new features for the two-week tournament using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

These include generating match highlights to media platforms within minutes, using artificial intelligence (AI) to determine crowd noise, player emotion and shot elegance.

Other tools include a ML technology to pick out players’ most exceptional plays and calculate their “shot of the day”

Infosys has also implemented a Match Centre, which delivers statistical analysis of live scores using data analytic features such as MatchBeats, which was built on the Amazon Web Services platform, using PostgreSQL.

The company also developed an Australian Open app with scores, stats, news, schedules, and the radio, which fans can listen to using Amazon Alexa products globally.

“We are thrilled to be continuing this co-creation journey that sees the Australian Open reimagined with data, insights and digital experiences,” Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said.

“As we do for other leading enterprises in the region, the partnership with the Australian Open continues to set new standards of digital maturity in the sports industry.”

Infosys began implementing big data and analytics, AI, virtual and augmented reality experiences for the Australian Open last year.

At the end of 2018, Infosys announced plans to launch three innovations hubs and create 1,200 jobs in Australia by this year.

Out of the 1,200 jobs to be created by the consulting and services provider, 40 per cent will be Australian university graduates from a range of fields including computer science and design.