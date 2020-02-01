Aussie ISV Bigtincan scores $6.2M deal with DXC

Australian independent software vendor Bigtincan has scored a $6.2 million deal to supply its sales automation platform to DXC Technology.

The two-year contract will allow DXC to resell Bigtincan’s software-as-a-service platform to enterprise customers.

The contract comes with the option of a year-long extension and will provide customers “new functional areas and capabilities that are needed for the future of sales enablement”.

According to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company, the contract “underlines Bigtincan’s strategy of partnering with enterprise customers to meet their requirements for a platform that can be extended and expanded through the use of content, learning, add-ons and other features”.

Founded in Sydney in 2011, Bigtincan now has offices in London, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Singapore and Glasgow, plus its global go-to-market headquarters in Boston and a core operations team in Sydney.

Having listed on the ASX on 24 March 2017, the company now customers in more than 50 countries, including the US, Australia and the UK.

As well as a number of channel partnerships, Bigtincan has telecommunication alliances with Optus, AT&T and Verizon, among others.

It also has technology partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Citrix, Salesforce and Samsung.