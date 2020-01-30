Dialpad brings full suite to A/NZ with Untangled ICT partnership

Credit: Dreamstime

Cloud-based business communications platform provider Dialpad has inked a deal with Australian reseller Untangled ICT, a move that sees the US-headquartered vendor bring its entire suite of services to the local market.

Untangled ICT, which has offices in Sydney and Melbourne and focuses on the development and distribution of cloud-based telephony services in the Australian market, is the country’s only official reseller of Dialpad's services.

The partnership agreement sees the local reseller provide Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, and Dialpad Support licences as its core suite of cloud-based telecommunication solutions.

Built on Google Cloud Platform, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with DialpadTalk, DialpadSell, DialpadSupport, and UberConference. The company claims that more than 62,000 businesses globally use Dialpad solutions.

For Dialpad CEO Craig Walker, the time was ripe for the company to make its foray into the local market.

"We are so excited to announce this partnership and for Dialpad to officially enter the Australian market, especially as the NBN [National Broadband Network] phases out PSTN [public switched telephone network] and ISDN [integrated services digital network] and users make the switch to VoIP," said Walker.

"It's the perfect time and the perfect fit for us both, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” he added.

Indeed, the company is looking to take advantage of the uptake of unified communications solutions as the NBN rollout eventually drives end users to replace legacy private branch exchange (PBX) hardware to be compatible with cloud- or IP-based phone solutions.

"With the migration, we see a huge potential for cloud-based telephony solutions and chose to work with Dialpad for its superior ease and reliability," said Untangled ICT executive director Ramon Elzinga.

"In Australia, we are seeing increasing demand for cloud-based communications solutions across a broad range of industries. The Dialpad platform offers high-quality core telephony service with the bonus of industry-leading AI [artificial intelligence] and NLP [neuro-linguistic programming] built in. It's a great complement to our service offerings,” Elzinga added.