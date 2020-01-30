AustCyber launches new Launceston cyber security node

AustCyber has officially launched the Tasmanian arm of the Cyber Security Innovation Node in Launceston.

The Node aims to foster and accelerate cyber security capability development and innovation, and is jointly funded by AustCyber and the Tasmanian government, along with start-up incubator, Enterprize Tasmania, as the delivery partner.

Casey Farrell has been appointed as the Tasmania cyber security innovation node manager.

“As a local presence for AustCyber, the Node will ensure Tasmania benefits from the activities outlined in Australia’s Cyber Security Sector Competitiveness Plan, supporting sustained industry growth around servicing domestic cyber security needs while exporting capabilities to the world,” AustCyber CEO Michelle Price said.

The Tasmania Node will particularly focus on driving national strategy in smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT) and marine technology sectors, Price said.

“Growth in the sector locally will attract business investment, create employment opportunities and support Australia’s national security through development of advanced cyber security capability,” she said.

Farrell said it was set for a busy year delivering Node activities including the addition of a cyber security stream to the Enterprize incubator, supporting early stage security startups and focusing on bringing new talent into the sector.