Cohesity switches up leadership with new A/NZ boss

Cohesity has appointed Big Switch Network's Steve Coad to the role of country manager for Australia and New Zealand, bringing “instrumental” experience to the company.



Based in Melbourne, the role sees Coad working with local channel partners to assist in solution delivery.

Coad said he was thrilled to be a part of Cohesity as it experiences its current rate of global growth.

“I look forward to working with customers and partners in the region to solve the critical challenge of mass data fragmentation while making data more productive,” he said.

“Cohesity is committed to empowering more organisations throughout Australia and New Zealand to embrace modern data management software.”

Coad was appointed to the role in January 2020.

He takes over from the company’s previous A/NZ managing director, Theo Hourmouzis, who held the role from 2017 to 2019.

William Ho, vice president of sales for the Asia Pacific region at Cohesity, added that Coad brings a "deep understanding" of the Asia Pacific and Japan region to the role.

“His experience will be instrumental in accelerating our business growth while enabling our customers and partners to extract maximum value their most important digital asset – their data,” Ho said.

Prior to his appointment, Coad has worked for over 25 years across the region in a number of sales management and leadership roles.

Coad most recently worked at Big Switch Networks as A/NZ managing director, where he was responsible for the growth strategy for the Asia Pacific and Japan region as well as channel partner growth.

His other experience includes roles at Cisco, IBM, VMware, Good Technology and Aruba Networks both before and after its acquisition by HPE.