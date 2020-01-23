Tradewinds strikes telco deal with NetSG

Partners promised evergreen commissions for the life of the customer

Tradewinds' Tony Heywood and NetSG's Laura Veness Credit: Tradewinds

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has signed a new partnership with enterprise service provider, Network Solutions Group (NetSG).

Under the deal, Tradewinds partners will have access to a range of IP offerings including SD WAN, IP WAN, ethernet services, IP transit, business internet, SIP voice offerings, data centre and cloud connectivity.

NetSG is an Australian company that has built its own full resilient, high performance IP and high availability network spanning Australia and New Zealand.



In providing last-mile connectivity with more than 15 domestic and international carriers, NetSG also supplies office and data centre network connectivity and direct access into cloud platforms such as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure.

Partner benefits include ‘evergreen’ fixed commissions for the life of the customer, and access to presales and design resources. They will also have an option on how they choose to interact with the customer, in either owning the relationship under a white label solution partnership or through introducing NetSG to their customer and receiving a commission under a ‘sell with model.’

“This partnership makes total sense for our partners. Reducing commissions, exclusivity requirements from other telcos, as well as limited fibre coverage all contribute to this partnership ringing true for our partners,”Tradewinds A/NZ regional vice president Tony Heywood said.

“If an end user has a preference for a particular telco, or if a carrier doesn’t have fibre in the building, NetSG is able to accommodate.”

NetSG sales and marketing director Laura Veness said NetSG was a 100 per cent channel focused business.

“Partners no longer need to be concerned about the major telcos competing with them as an MSP or selling directly into their customer base. NetSG is a 100 per cent channel focused business, our partners are our lifeblood and only path to market,” Veness said.