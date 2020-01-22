AWS slashes prices for Elastic Kubernetes Service, CloudEndure DR

The new pricing kicked in on 21 and 20 January, respectively

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has dropped the pricing for two of its cloud services, the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and its CloudEndure Disaster Recovery (DR) offering.

On 20 January, AWS revealed it would reduce the price of its DR service, which continuously replicates users’ machines into a low-cost staging area in their specified AWS account and preferred region, by 80 per cent.

The new pricing equates to a cost of US$0.028 per hour per server, or an estimated US$20 per month per server.

“By moving from contract-based to usage-based billing, we are aligning with the AWS consumption model that provides customers with greater flexibility,” the company said in a blog post. “Customers can now easily use our solution by paying a per server hourly rate instead of committing to a long-term contract or set number of servers.”

The new pricing applies to all AWS regions where CloudEndure DR is available.

Meanwhile, on 21 January, the vendor said it would reduce the price of its Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), a fully-managed Kubernetes service, by 50 per cent, to US$0.10 per hour for each Kubernetes cluster users run.

According to AWS, EKS customers automatically benefit from the new pricing, which applies to all AWS regions where Amazon EKS is available -- Sydney included -- effective from 21 January.