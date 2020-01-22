Here are the top tech jobs in Australia right now

Cloud architects, project managers and network engineers are among the tech jobs in the highest demand right now in Australia, according to a new report by recruitment firm Hays.

The top five information technology skills in demand across Australia for the next six months, according to the Hays Jobs Report January to June 2020 are:

Cloud Engineers and Cloud Architects Project Managers Network Engineers Security GRC Specialists End User Support professionals

It should come as little surprise, perhaps, that cloud engineers and architects are in the top spot, with broad market forces pushing organisations towards cloud and cloud-based solutions.

“Cloud engineers/architects are in high demand too as organisations expand their focus on cloud computing and migrate from enterprise on-premise data centres to public cloud solutions,” Hays said in its report.

“While more professionals are upskilling and gaining experience in this area, there is a shortage of those with proven commercial experience.

“AWS [Amazon Web Services] and [Microsoft] Azure remain the most commonly used technologies, although Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is becoming more popular,” it added.

Project managers, meanwhile, are in particular demand within the financial services sector, according to the report, with continuous demand for project managers with a strategic and business management mindset and a hybrid background in change management.

“While most organisations strive towards agile delivery, there has been constant demand for project professionals with hands-on experience in Agile Frameworks,” Hays said in the report. “As a response to the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, demand for candidates with exposure to risk, compliance and regulatory change will continue to rise.”

As for network engineers, candidates with experience with the three main cloud providers, software defined networking or network functions virtualisation (NFV) infrastructure are particularly highly sought after. Network Engineers who can demonstrate DevOps, CI/CD and Agile expertise are also required, Hays said.

When it comes to the area of digital technology more broadly, the top five in demand skills nationally, according to Hays, are:

Full Stack Software Engineers Cloud Engineers Data Engineers Data Scientists React.js/React Native Engineers

“Full Stack .Net Developers and Full Stack Java Developers remain in high demand in start-ups, SMEs and large enterprises,” the report stated.

According to the recruitment firm, the front-end technologies associated with these roles are predominantly React.js, Node.js or Angular.js.

At the same time, cloud experience, certification and microservices experience is desirable, as are engineers with strong API development experience.

