Hearing Australia replaces vendor support with Rimini Street

Government hearing services organisation Hearing Australia has moved away from dealing directly with Oracle and towards a third-party support provider for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.



The switch to Rimini Street has resulted in issues being resolved in hours according to Andrew Bakhsh, chief technology officer for Hearing Australia.



“They have been very responsive and timely, which has led to faster resolution of any issues with our E-Business Suite application,” Bakhsh said.

“Rimini Street has a dedicated team of support engineers in Australia who understand Australia-specific issues. For us, that was a huge reason as to why we moved to the company in the first place.”

Because of the move, Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Rimini Street, said more IT resources have opened up for Hearing Australia.

“Organisations such as Hearing Australia are finding ways to both lower costs and to maintain flexibility in the development and deployment of business-critical applications,” said Hose.

Bakhsh added the move to Rimini Street had no impact on Hearing Australia’s daily operations, calling it “painless and professional”.

“Ultimately the move came down to us minimising our organisational risk. E-Business Suite is a critical application for our organisation, and Rimini Street’s follow-the-sun support ensures we can achieve resolutions to issues quickly.”

When looking to move away from Oracle, Hearing Australia was looking to free resources within its IT department and find a support solution with faster response times.

Hearing Australia has over 600 located and conducts research and hearing services for Australians from children, young adults up to the age of 26, Aboriginal and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, veterans and pensioners.