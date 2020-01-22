Synnex partners up with Jamf

Synnex has signed a new collaboration deal with Apple device management provider Jamf.

As part of this partnership, more than 6,000 Synnex partners will gain access to Jamf’s product suite that provides Apple device management for enterprise, government and education sectors.

Apple and Jamf product manager at Synnex Australia, Marco Abelas, said the partnership will give channel partners a compelling opportunity to complement their Apple devices through offering a device management solution.

“Many organisations are starting to realise the huge benefits of giving their employees a choice over which platform to use as their device,”Abelas said. “By combining Jamf as part of their total Apple solution, they can easily and efficiently manage devices and deliver an enhanced user experience.



"This solution is a great platform for our partners to leverage and capitalise on additional revenue," he said.



Jamf A/NZ country manager Jamie Davidson said its new partnership with Synnex aligned with its plans to consolidate and grow as it continuously searches for ways to extend its enablement and support of channel partners in Australia.



Davidson also pointed out Jamf’s expanding product portfolio, which was unveiled at Jamf Nation User Conference in November that saw new functionality across its suite of products featuring Jamf Pro, Protect, Connect and Now.

It also announced the global availability of Jamf School along with a Parent app and the upcoming Jamf Teacher.

Currently more than 35,000 global customers use Jamf to manage more than 15 million Apple devices including Salesforce, Accenture, SAP and eventbrite.