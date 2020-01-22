Tech Data bulks up unified comms with Lifesize

Will take its unified comms portfolio across A/NZ

Wendy O’Keeffe (Tech Data) Credit: Christine Wong

Video conferencing vendor Lifesize has inked a distribution deal with Tech Data to take its portfolio across the A/NZ market.

This is the first region where the two organisations are partnering to incorporate more video collaboration into unified communication solutions, recently appointed Lifesize vice president of Asia Pacific sales Rob Malkin said.

Tech Data joins Aria Technologies and New Zealand specific, Atlas Gentech in the distribution line-up.

Additionally, Malkin said the partnership will supercharge the growth it has experienced in the region through its 'rooms-as-a-service' and other initiatives.

Lifesize 'rooms-as-a-service' offers subscription plans based on a range of pre-configured and tailored bundled solutions involving hardware, cloud service and maintenance support into a single subscription.

“When working with Tech Data, I’ve always been impressed by their ability to gain footholds and serve the A/NZ market via a cloud delivery model,” Malkin said.



Tech Data will take on Lifesize’s products and services, which will also become available on the distributor’s e-commerce platform.

"Lifesize is an ideal partner to outfit meeting spaces for the future of work, particularly for organisations in which video is central to their unified communications strategies,” Tech Data country general manager Wendy O’Keeffe said.



“We look forward to rapidly scaling this relationship and providing our joint partners with maximum choice,” she added.





