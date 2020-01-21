Next Telecom acquires four Melbourne telco service providers

Snaps up Next Business Telecommunications, Business Class Telecom, Nextalk and WireNetworks

Sydney headquartered telecommunications service provider Next Telecom Group has made a number of acquisitions in Melbourne to boost its presence in the region.

The purchases include Next Business Telecommunications, Business Class Telecom, Nextalk and WireNetworks, all of which are National Broadband Network (NBN) resellers.



The value of the deals has not been disclosed.

The acquisition includes the use of all the brands, intellectual property (IP), technologies and customer lists.

In a statement, Next Telecom said the acquisitions would enable it to rapidly increase revenues in Australia, further extend its corporate office in Southbank, Melbourne and deliver another layer of broadband customers.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to assume all the customers of Next Business Telecommunications, Business Class Telecom, Nextalk and WireNetworks,” Next Telecom CEO Ryan O’Hare said.

“The existing staff in Melbourne will now be part of the Next Telecom Group and continue to provide services and grow their existing customer base,” O’Hare said.

Next Telecom was founded in 2008 by O’Hare, Gavin Roache and Mark Manion, and predominantly targets the SME and corporate business market.

Besides Sydney and Melbourne, Next Telecom also has offices in Auckland and London.