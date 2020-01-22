Infor corrects Corrective Services NSW’s rostering system

The project deployed the provider’s Workforce Management solution across 109 sites for over 6,800 employees

Jarrod Kinchington (Infor) Credit: Infor

Enterprise software provider Infor has overhauled Corrective Services NSW staff rostering system as part of a three-year-long project.

This new system allows for the live schedule monitoring and enhancement of staff safety and security, the adapting of workforce scheduling for new business models and ensuring staff are rostered and paid to their correct public sector awards.



The system spans 109 sites and supports 6,885 employees in correctional centres, courts, operational and support locations throughout the state.

Infor was awarded the contract by the Department of Communities and Justice – the parent department of Corrective Services NSW – in August 2016. Work commenced with the specific department in 2017 and was then completed in December 2019, according to Jarrod Kinchington, managing director of Infor A/NZ.

“We went into a implementation cycle which involved working with Corrective Services NSW to take our core product, Workforce Management, and rolled that out to meet their needs, ran it through a trial pilot phase and then went into full deployment,” Kinchington said.

“We're now live across the platform for New South Wales, enabling them to manage the complexities around rostering platforms, industry awards and being able to manage their staff in terms.”

Throughout the project, there were a series of product drops to make sure Corrective Services NSW were happy with Infor’s progress.

As a result, the government department was able to provide feedback during the course of the project.

“By taking that approach, what you're doing is making sure that you're adapting the solution. So, by the time you get to December 2019 and you're finished the roll out, everybody knows what they're getting,” Kinchington said.

“You've managed to change management across the business, you've managed all your testing and you've managed all your testing so you can go into that full deployment, go live, and there's less surprises."

Before Infor’s Workforce Management solution, Corrective Services NSW was utilising a paper-based system, Kinchington shared.

It was then up to Infor to come in and to digitise the department division’s process.

“Our charter was to come in there and look at their time and attendance and work out how to line that up to the various rosters that they had, then the awards and then being able to digitalise that, so staff could receive their rosters on the mobile phone,” he said.

“From a corporate perspective, Corrective Services NSW could then do analytics across the platform in terms of how best to provide services to their staff.

“It was all very much about driving what we call a customer-centric model that enabled them to be able to get a better view and provide better services to their customer base.”