Commvault picks Dino Soepono as regional channel chief

The former Pure Storage channel lead named regional vice president, partner and alliances, Asia Pacific and Japan

Dino Soepono (Commvault) Credit: Pure Storage

Commvault has appointed Dino Soepono, former Pure Storage director of partner and alliances in Asia Pacific and Japan, as its new channel lead for the region.

Soepono comes to his new role as the data backup and recovery vendor’s regional vice president, partner and alliances, Asia Pacific and Japan, after several months at technology business management software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor Apptio.

A veteran of the local channel industry, Soepono has, at various times, been regional director of ChannelWorx, which was acquired by Avnet in 2007, and director of technical services for Logicalis in Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to heading up channel operations for Pure Storage in APJ, a role he held from 2016 to 2019, the Sydney-based Soepono also spent nearly nine years as director of networking sales in APJ for Citrix.

It was under Soepono’s watch that Pure Storage launched its refreshed channel partner program in 2018, with the new program introducing two tiers and a host of fresh training, certifications, support, standardised discounts and incentives.



Soepono was also at the helm when Pure Storage inked its distribution deal with Dicker Data in 2017, a move that saw Dicker Data earn the right to distribute the whole Pure Storage range of solutions in the Australian market.



Soepono’s appointment comes hot on the heels of Callum Eade’s appointment as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan for the vendor, as it works to strengthen its go-to-market team.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Robert Malkin departed Commvault, where he had been the vice president for Australian and New Zealand since June 2018, to join cloud-based video conference vendor Lifesize as vice president of sales for Asia Pacific.