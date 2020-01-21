Dicker Data signs Aussie distribution deal with Veeam

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Veeam Software has signed a distribution agreement with Dicker Data for the Australian region, following its decision to end its partnership with Tech Data.

In an email to partners, Veeam said it was ending its partnership with Tech Data effective 17 January and will support partners through the transition period.

In a response to ARN, Tech Data said it will continue to evolve its business and portfolio to best support channel partners as it focuses on data centre, software and next-generation technologies including IoT, analytics and cloud.

Dicker joins Ingram Micro and Rhipe in Veeam's distribution stable for A/NZ.



The new deal with Dicker Data will be effective from 21 January, with access to the backup and recovery solution vendor's product portfolio in the local market.

Under the agreement, Dicker Data will distribute the vendor's solutions to more than 11,000 Veeam customers.



David Dicker, chairman and CEO of Dicker Data, said he was pleased to add Veeam to his company’s vendor line-up.

“These practices will be leveraged to accelerate the uptake of Veeam by our extensive reseller partner base,” Dicker said.

“Veeam is a strategically significant appointment for Dicker Data in 2020.

“This new partnership will enable the company to offer new solutions built on technologies from existing and new vendor partnerships in the enterprise, SMB [small- to medium-sized business] and mid-market customer segments,” he added.



Janet Docherty, head of channel for A/NZ at Veeam, added Dicker Data was a “natural fit” for the business.

“Partnering with Dicker Data perfectly complements our business strategy as we share almost every one of our alliance, resale and co-sale vendors with them,” Docherty said.

“We’re thrilled to be working closer with Dicker Data in 2020 and beyond. Dicker Data’s vision and strategy aligns with Veeam’s growth and development plans. Our strengthened partnership will allow us to streamline the way we sell to the Australian market.”

Over 2019, Veeam’s resell alliances in the Asia Pacific and Japan region grew by 65 per cent, which included HPE growing by 37 per cent and Cisco, NetApp and Lenovo each growing by over 100 per cent.

Veeam predicts these figures will more than double in 2020.

Additional reporting by Julia Talevski

