IoT specialist Chargifi expands into Asia Pacific with Ingram Micro

Builds on existing agreement in the US and Latin America

Credit: Ingram Micro

Internet of Things (IoT) specialist Chargifi has expanded into Asia Pacific through a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, spanning ASEAN, Australasia and Hong Kong.

Terms of the deal will see Ingram Micro gain access to an IoT cloud-management platform for smart wireless power, building on an existing partnership in the US and Latin America.

“It wasn’t long before we recognised the potential of the solution for Asia Pacific, where demand for wireless power and IoT devices in enterprise and hospitality is soaring,” said Diego Utge, executive vice president and group president of Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro.

“Chargifi has already proved popular in the region so far but given the huge appetite in the Asia Pacific market for smart devices, we know there is great potential via our channel partners who are keen to meet the needs of the rapidly changing technology environment.”

The vendor’s wireless charging SmartSpots are already in deployment across the region, in particular Australia with customers including Sydney Airport, The Sporting Globe Bar and Rouse Hill Town Centre shopping mall.

“The world is going wireless and access to convenient power is becoming essential wherever people carry a phone,” added Dan Bladen, co-founder and CEO of Chargifi. “Power is the foundation to experience, whether it’s within the workplace, at an airport, or in a bar, and both consumers and businesses are demanding greater, smarter access to this utility.

“We’re delighted to be responding to, and capitalising on, the demand for wireless power and smart devices in the Asia Pacific market. With Ingram Micro’s support we will accelerate adoption, growth and scale of this essential service and are one step further in our mission to make wireless power as ubiquitous as wi-fi.”

To facilitate regional expansion, Chargifi has appointed Carl Jefferys as sales director of Asia Pacific, having previously helped launch Ruckus Wireless in Australasia. Jefferys will oversee the launch and further expansion of Chargifi in the region, according to Bladen.

“Our mission in Asia Pacific is to do for power what wi-fi did for connectivity, and Carl is going to be an instrumental part of that journey,” he said. “Having set up Ruckus in Australasia, Carl not only has knowledge of the industry and region, but also has the tenacity and ingenuity needed to make the Chargifi vision a reality.”

As revealed by sister publication ARN, Ingram Micro recently promoted Utge to the roles of executive vice president and group president of Asia Pacific, effective 1 January.