Genesys names Mark Buckley new A/NZ head

Mark Buckley (Genesys) Credit: Genesys

Genesys’ local leadership has changed hands with sales director Mark Buckley stepping into the role as vice president of Australia and New Zealand.

Buckley will now be responsible for Genesys’ 175-strong A/NZ team and its operational strategy after spending seven years in various sales role at the contact centre vendor.

Before joining US-based Genesys, he was vice president of enterprise at Alcatel-Lucent, having first joined the company in France in 2002.

Buckley steps into the role previously held by Gwylim Funnell, who has been promoted to Genesys Asia Pacific senior vice president.

Funnell first took over A/NZ leadership of Genesys in 2016, joining from Telstra Software Group where he was senior vice president.

Before Telstra, Funnell led Mitel Networks in Australia for 11 years, a business he launched locally in 2001. He also spent a brief stint at Alcatel.

In his new role, he will be based in Australia and oversee more than 1,600 Genesys employees spanning engineering, IT, finance, sales and marketing.

“I’m thrilled to step into a broader regional position to help accelerate the growth of our company’s cloud and AI solutions across the Asia-Pacific market,” he said.

“We are investing in new innovations, building a world-class team and working more closely than ever with our strong ecosystem of partners to enable businesses in APAC to deliver the world’s best customer experiences.”