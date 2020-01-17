Datadog launches partner program in A/NZ

Credit: Dreamstime

Global software vendor Datadog has launched a new partner program in Australia and New Zealand two months after appointing a new local channel head.

The cloud application monitoring company has launched the Datadog Partner Network, which will offer a structured platform for training and accreditation programs.

The program is available for managed service providers, system integrators, resellers, as well as technology partners who build custom solutions on the Datadog platform

The announcement comes two months after appointing former Veeam manager Nick Forsyth as its head of channel and alliances for Australia and New Zealand.

“Partners have been an important part of Datadog’s success, bringing our cloud monitoring platform to customers through a wide variety of channels,” he said.

“The Datadog Partner Network will strengthen these commitments and increase our support for alliances, benefiting our partners, our customers, and the industry.”

Forsyth has a history in the channel, having previously spent six years at Dimension Data -- now NTT -- before joining Veeam in 2016.

The program’s launch coincides with Datadog signing a new partnership with SXiQ. According to the cloud and infrastructure specialist’s CTO Simon Heath, the partnership will allow the firm to tap into Datadog’s monitoring tools for its managed services practice.

“We are confident Datadog will enable us to deliver the best results for our clients’ managed services requirements,” he added.