DNA signs distie deal with Tripwire

Looks to increase competition among its distributor networks

Munsoor Khan (DNA Connect) Credit: DNA Connect

Cyber security vendor Tripwire has signed a distribution agreement with DNA Connect for Australia.



The deal adds to the US vendor’s current Australian partnerships with Exclusive Networks and MTech through which it has built a channel network of nearly 40 partners.

Locally based in Melbourne, Tripwire offers security controls, vulnerability management, and file integrity monitoring (FIM) and has operated in Australia and New Zealand for the past decade.

“DNA Connect has been supporting partners in the delivery of security and analytics solutions for enterprise customers for decades,” said Munsoor Khan, executive director at DNA Connect.

“We understand that our enterprise vendors have solutions that need to be sold, not just transacted”, he added. “We also recognise that our partners need help in sourcing and delivering and have developed a range of services and programs to suit”.

Tripwire A/NZ region manager Wayne Thompson told ARN he hoped the appointment of DNA Connect would add some “competition” into its channel network.

“The range of value-add services DNA Connect offer a vendor like Tripwire is impressive and unique,” he said. ”DNA’s channel programs such as Accelerate, Techcelerate, TOTALPAY, Helium and PartnerPipe all aid Partners in sourcing and delivering Tripwire business.”

“We have been actively looking for distie’s such as DNA – who proactively work with channel partners and have a strong track record of success in this market”.

In the last year it appointed MTech as a distributor in Australia and also Chillisoft in New Zealand.

