Telstra and Equinix extend cloud network partnership to 38 markets

An addition of 21 markets since the last update

Telstra has enhanced its offering with Equinix through the use of Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric for Telstra’s Programmable Network (TPN), expanding to 38 markets and over 170 cloud providers.



The majority of the additional locations have been focused on North America and Europe, in order to increase the scope of TPN.

The expansion announcement follows the initial partnership in November 2018, which saw eight markets and 60 cloud providers.

An update was made in September 2019 that saw that number increase to 17 markets and over 62 direct private connections to cloud service providers.

Sanjay Nayak, product and service design director, global connectivity and platforms, product and technology at Telstra, said that the extension of the integration allows for customers to provision cloud connectivity services within minutes.

“TPN allows our customers to build secure, reliable and predictable performance for their applications, which in turn drives acceleration of business outcomes through improved employee productivity,” Nayak said.

Greg Adgate, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Equinix, added that the partnership with Telstra would allow for the acceleration of digital transformation projects with on-demand access to multiple clouds, IT providers and other services.

“With a large density of cloud providers, including the major cloud providers available via ECX Fabric, Platform Equinix is an ideal global interconnection platform for partners to connect privately and securely to multicloud solutions,” Adgate said.

Equinix’s ECX Fabric allows for a business to connect its distributed infrastructure with that of other businesses via Platform Equinix, while Telstra’s TPN is a software-defined network service platform that allows for automated connectivity and access to a virtual network functions marketplace and layer 2 Ethernet connections.

TPN also allows access to major cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle and Google Cloud through Platform Equinix.