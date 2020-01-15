RBA hunts for partner to handle major Cisco data centre overhaul

Credit: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is on the hunt for a partner to migrate its data centre infrastructure to Cisco over the next five years.

The country's central banking authority is intending to rip out its end-of-life servers and networking equipment and replace these with Cisco’s data centre compute equipment across multiple centres.

In a request for tender published on 14 January, the RBA said it is seeking a Cisco Global Gold partner in data centre and unified compute system (UCS) to supply the equipment and associated services.

According to the tender request, the contract will cover the supply of Cisco Compute hardware, software products and support either as outright purchases or as part of Cisco Financed arrangements.



It will also include value-add services in relation to the supply of Cisco compute hardware, associated software products plus professional services to design the new infrastructure.

The bank currently has a Cisco partnership and volume pricing agreement in place, the tender documents said. Last year, it awarded Cisco a $31-million contract for computer hardware supply and maintenance.

The tender is due to close on 11 February and a new supplier appointed by the start of the next financial year.

Last March, the RBA made the first dip into revamping its data centres by launching a procurement to replace its infrastructure cabling that has been in place since 2007.

At the time, the RBA said it hoped to implement a centralised fibre cabling infrastructure that would reduce its management overheads and create a "transparent health check reporting".