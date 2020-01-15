Google strengthens no-code app dev tech with AppSheet acquisition

AppSheet CEO claims that the technology will continue to work cross-platform post-acquisition

Credit: Google Cloud

Google has acquired AppSheet, a no-code application development platform, in a move that will see the company join the Google Cloud team.



Outlined in a blog post by Amit Zavery, vice president and head of platform at Google Cloud, the acquisition will allow users to import data from from Android, Maps and Google Analytics in addition to existing functionality with Google Sheets and Forms in order to develop apps.

He also said the acquisition would allow for enterprises to “empower millions of citizen developers to more easily create and extend applications without the need for professional coding skills”.



However, Praveen Seshadri, CEO and founder of AppSheet, added in a separate blog post that his company’s customer-centric focus will not change and the technology’s functionality with other platforms would remain as is following the acquisition.

“While we have always integrated deeply with G Suite and Google Cloud data sources, we will continue to support and improve our integrations with other cloud-hosted data sources like Office 365, Salesforce, Box, Dropbox, and databases hosted in other clouds,” Seshadri said.

“And while the majority of our mobile app users run on Android, we will continue to support and improve the way our apps run on iOS and on web browsers.”

In each statement, both Zavery and Seshadri said how the strategies of the two companies aligned with each other.

“AppSheet complements Google Cloud’s strategy to reimagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration and API management as they modernise their business processes in the cloud,” Zavery said.

In the low- and no-code app development space, Google already offers the Google App Maker, a low-code app development platform within Google Cloud’s G Suite.