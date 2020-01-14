Equinix names new MD for Australia

Guy Danskine (Equinix) Credit: Equinix

Data centre operator Equinix has named Guy Danskine as its new head of Australia following the recent promotion of Jeremy Deutsch.

The managing director appointment will see Danskine relocating from San Francisco back to Sydney where he will report to Deutsch in his new role of Equinix Asia-Pacific president.

Danskine has been with Equinix since 2011 when he first joined as a global account manager in Sydney, which involved working with partners such as cloud service providers, network service providers, systems integrators, plus customers.

Three years later, he relocated to San Francisco with the global account management division and was later promoted to senior director of strategic alliances.

Prior to joining Equinix, Danskine led sales and business development for the service provider unit at Geo Networks in London, which was subsequently acquired by Zayo Networks. Before that, he held leadership and sales roles at Optus and Hutchison Telecoms.

“As Equinix continues to expand, introducing new products and services to customers in Australia, I’m excited to be home and rejoin the team here,” he said.

His appointment comes six months after Deutsch relocated to Hong Kong to take over the wider regional role after five years leading Equinix in Australia.

Of his successor, he said: “Guy has a proven track record of driving business growth and accelerating Equinix’s market-leading position, while efficiently leading his team.

“With his experience managing a global, cross-functional team and growing our strategic partnerships to unlock mutual value, I am confident he will continue to deliver on our commitment in Australia to provide our customers with interconnection solutions that support digital transformation and cloud adoption initiatives.”