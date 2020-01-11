NSW updates low risk IT procurement contract framework

Credit: ID 3821372 © Maigi | Dreamstime.com

The NSW government has changed its contracting framework for low risk contracts for information and communications technology (ICT) and digital solutions involving expenditure up to $500,000.



The framework change also has seen an amendment in branding, with contract templates now falling under Core& Contracts.

This consists of Core& One, which was previously Core& Agreement (Low Risk) and Core& Combined.

The Core& One contract template is used for agencies that procure one individual ICT solution from the categories of as-a-service, professional services, software and hardware.

Meanwhile, the addition of the Core& Combined contract template combines solution requirements for two or more ICT solutions from the four categories into one document.

Suppliers and agencies that plan to utilise the Core& Contract and want further information can attend two briefing sessions held by the ICT Category Management team, which is responsible for ICT procurement for the NSW government, planned for February 2020.

The NSW government is now accepting feedback on Core& Contracts.