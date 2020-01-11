Health seeks IT provider for pharma data management

Credit: Dreamstime

The Department of Health is on the lookout for an IT service provider to manage its subsidised prescription drugs scheme.

In a request for expression of interest (REOI), a potential provider would be tasked with supplying a system to manage data for the Federal Government’s pharmaceutical benefits scheme, handling roughly 60 million transactions.

The system is expected to be accessed by 7,000 users in its first year, with numbers expected to increase as additional medicines are added to the service.



Specified as “technology agnostic”, the solution would comprise a user interface plus security and access codes, business processes and intelligence, integration of data from external supply chain systems.

In addition, the provider will be required to produce reports for the department to assist with improvement decisions, including data such as key performance indicators (KPIs), access by supply chain participants and availability of the system.

According to Health, the new system is not expected to connect with other existing pharmaceutical supply chain systems but will need to integrate with data from external systems manually or with automated data.



"It is expected that information will be made available by the service provider to any of the supply chain participants if requested,” the REOI said.

Other components of the intended contract will include web content management for the service, including authoring and approval.

Meanwhile, the provider will be responsible for creating an end-user inquiry system, plus implement a method for recording and managing complaints and any subsequent escalation of these.

The contract is due to start on 1 July this year and will run for a three-year period that encompasses set-up, development and provision. The deadline to respond to the REOI is 3 February.