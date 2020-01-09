Powernet bolsters security standing with Paisley Australia acquisition

Bernard Moran (Powernet) Credit: Powernet

Powernet Group is set to strengthen its cyber security portfolio after acquiring Victorian cyber security provider Paisley Australia.

Based in Brisbane, Paisley Australia was established in Melbourne as a family business in 1996. Since then, the Avast reseller and managed IT security provider has gone on to see significant growth, today delivering IT security services and solutions to clients across the country.

Paisley boasts a diversified portfolio of cyber security and web solutions vendors with which it partners, including Trustport Antivirus Software, KnowBe4, Ecosite Web Hosting and Backup MyWebsite, in addition to Avast Antivirus Software.

The company provides ongoing IT security licensing and management services, compliance, risk and vulnerability assessments and enterprise awareness training to its customer base of more than 100 companies nationally.

The acquisition, effective from 8 January, sees Paisley’s offerings complement and enhance Powernet’s existing security portfolio, which includes Sophos products and services and its professional services team.

For Powernet Group CEO Bernard Moran, the combined offering afforded by the Paisley acquisition represents an important factor in its efforts to meet the growing need for cyber security services in the local market.

“These times with regard to IT cyber-security are unprecedented and the requirement for our clients to partner with us in this space is greater than ever” Moran said. “IT security is a shared responsibility so to expand our capabilities with services and training offerings is vitally important.”

The deal will also see Paisley Australia’s current managing director, Nicholas Haritos, exit the business in order to focus on other business interests outside of the IT industry.

The acquisition comes just weeks after Powernet shook up its leadership ranks, with former CEO Daniel Williams stepping down from the role and Bernard Moran stepping in to take the reins.

Moran was previously the general manager of Evolve IT Australia before its acquisition by Powernet in January 2019. Having kept his GM title post-acquisition, Moran then was named acting CEO in November this year.

He first joined Powernet as a technical manager and rose through the ranks to general manager, director and then CEO in 2015.