Servers Australia signs on as first 5G Networks indirect channel partner

Servers Australia is set to tap into 5G Networks’ data centre footprint as part of a new deal that marks the first such agreement under the telecommunications carrier’s new channel program.

5G Networks announced the launch of its new partner program in November last year, taking on ex-Hostopia manager Nigel Burke to head up the initiative. Burke joined the Melbourne-based telco carrier and data centre operator as national channel manager, leading the new program.

Under the terms of the deal, which includes an initial two-year term with a minimum spend of $750,000, 5G Networks will provide Servers Australia with data centre capacity across its city-based data centres in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.

The new agreement also provides Servers Australia with the ability to resell the 5G Networks Cloud solution together with high-speed fibre networking connecting the data centres to a national high-speed network footprint.

According to 5G Networks, the partnering arrangement is expected to help support Servers Australia’s expansion strategy while also strengthening 5G Networks’ own channel strategy for accelerating revenue growth.

“With our focus to become Australia’s most trusted and innovative hosting provider, this new partnership with 5GN will allow us to provide a diverse packaging of carrier and support services for our customers,” said Servers Australia CEO Jared Hirst.

“Gaining the flexibility to select a broader range of secure cloud solutions also unlocks a number of new markets for our business and we’re excited by this prospect,” he added.