Perth-based Diversus joins Rio Tinto IT panel

Will have the chance to bid for application services and business intelligence deals

Credit: Rio Tinto

Perth-based consultancy Diversus has become the latest IT company to join the mining giant Rio Tinto’s growing fleet of providers.



Diversus will sit on the Asia Pacific west IT vendor ecosphere consultancy panel as part of a three-year contract with a two-year extension option.

The panel will give Diversus the opportunity to bid for general consultancy, application services and business intelligence and analytics deals against other pre-qualified providers.

“We are privileged to be part of Rio Tinto’s ecosphere consultancy panel to provide high-quality technology and IT services,” Diversus director Dien Tang said.

“Diversus has a strong commitment to supporting local businesses and community initiatives and it’s great to see global leaders like Rio Tinto acknowledge and support local Western Australia businesses and talent.”

“It’s an exciting time for Rio Tinto and we’re proud to be partnering with them on this journey,” he added.

Diversus have been operating across Australia from its Perth head office since 2006 and in Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra from 2015.

It currently has technology partnerships with the likes of AvePoint, Microsoft and Sitecore.

Cirrus Networks also joined Rio TInto’s APAC ecosphere panel last November, which will enable it to bid for IT infrastructure services with the miner.

Prior to that, the miner handed Swift Media a $1.5-million deal to install Wi-Fi access points at its site accommodation in WA.

Empired then won a five-year deal with Rio Tinto, which will see it supply services across a set of “newly defined service pillars”.