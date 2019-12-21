Thomas Duryea Logicalis uses hybrid cloud to overhaul Webjet system

Credit: ID 16430265 © Hugoht | Dreamstime.com

Thomas Duryea Logicalis (TDL) has assisted digital travel business Webjet with implementing a hybrid cloud solution.

The provider built an infrastructure using the public cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud alongside Equinix's data centre.



TDL also deployed Netapp’s Data Fabric to cut down on Webjet's data sprawl while improving security and Cisco Meraki was leveraged to deploy new offices and users.

Simon Poynton, engagement manager at TDL, said Webjet's desire to leverage the best bit of public cloud, remain scalable, agile and secure lead to the formation of the hybrid cloud solution and added that it was a pleasure to work on this project.

"[By] leveraging NetApp’s Data Fabric, Cisco’s security and Equinix’s connectivity both regionally and into the hyper-scalers, Webjet are covered for any scenario," Poynton said.

"The architecture is solid and any prior concerns around performance, manageability, sprawl, bill-shock and security are all answered."

TDL focused on bringing freedom of repetitive processes, full mobility from any device, the establishment of a hub and spoke data centre for service consolidation and a hybrid multi-cloud environment.

Previously, Webjet’s internal IT team was spending 80 per cent of their time focusing on necessary tasks like resetting passwords and dealing with viruses and file permissions, which prevented them from "adding business value".

According to TDL, the project's execution freed up 80 per cent of the IT staff’s time from these tasks, allowing them to focus on assisting users instead of firefighting necessary but time-consuming issues.

Additionally, business divisions can figure out their IT spending through new dashboards, being able to consider the performance and functionality required.

Troy Earle, infrastructure manager at Webjet Group, said that TDL changed their approach and were willing to be challenged during the project.



“They challenged us to be an integral partner in the outcome, that’s how true partnerships work,” he said.

This required what TDL referred to as a “paradigm shift” towards innovation and customer enablement and away from IT acting as a guardian.

