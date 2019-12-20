Aussie IT jobs market shrinks by 12 per cent

Credit: Dreamstime

The number of IT and technology jobs in Australia has sunk by 10 per cent as salaries grow by 4.4 per cent.

According to the latest findings from Seek, job advertisements for the IT sector fell 11.8 per cent year-on-year compared to November 2018.

The jobs fall mirrored an industry-wide decline of 8.4 per cent while the marginal pay rise stood in contrast to the cross-sector rise of 21 per cent.

Between November and October, the jobs decline was smaller, falling by 2.4 per cent, while salaries grew by 0.7 per cent during the same period.

According to the report, only the sectors of community services and developments, healthcare and education saw any signs of jobs growth in 2019.

However, the technology industry’s decline paled in comparison to that of design and architecture, alongside advertising, arts and media, which all saw falls of more than 20 per cent.

Across Australia, NSW saw the biggest sector-wide jobs fall at 14.1 per cent, followed by Victoria and Queensland, with 8.4 and 5 per cent respectively.

The ACT saw the biggest upward trend with a 2.3 per cent jobs increase, while Tasmania and Western Australia reporting marginal gains.

“When we look at our state-by-state breakdown we see declining ad volume in the large employing states as they come down from historically high levels,” Seek A/NZ managing director Kendra Banks said.

“There is still a huge number of employment opportunities across NSW with over 40,000 listed in Sydney right now and in Victoria over 33,000 job opportunities in Melbourne.”

Seek’s findings reflect an earlier report published by the Australian Information Industry Association, which stated the staff attrition in the IT market is running at unsustainably high levels.

It also found that salaries are on the rise in the industry, with total remuneration increasing, on average, by 2.9 per cent over the past 12 months.