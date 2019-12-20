iTGenius buys Copper partner Scale My Empire

Peter Moriarty (iTGenius) Credit: iTGenius

Google partner iTGenius has signed off 2019 with the acquisition of Melbourne IT service provider Scale My Empire (SME) for a six-figure sum.

The deal will give Sydney-based iTGenius access to SME’s Copper CRM capabilities, a software solution for managing sales from G Suite.

Founded in 2014 by Scott Gellatly, SME has five people in its Melbourne base alongside a network of remote workers and has worked for the likes of Macquarie Media and DG Network.

All the local team will join iTGenius, with Gellatly stepping into the role of general manager. In a statement, he said he “envisioned” SME helping a multitude of businesses locally and overseas through the move.

“ItGenius had been successfully turning small and medium businesses throughout Australia into well-equipped and technology-savvy organizations for years,” he said.

“Now with Copper joining the arsenal of cloud-based tools that the company offers, itGenius will push deeper into the process improvement and technology-led scale strategy we can assist our customers with.“

iTGenius Peter Moriarty told ARN the company eyed SME primarily for its Copper partnership, adding it was the “beginning of an exciting chapter” for the companies.

“I’m particularly excited to partner with Copper CRM, as they are clear leaders in small business relationship-based sales software and a fantastic addition to anyone already immersed in the Google ecosystem,” he added.

This marks iTGenius’ first acquisition in three years, having bought its direct competitor, Chromeworx as the company slipped into liquidation in 2016.

The following year, it divested its sister company, HostGenius, to Brisbane-based managed cloud services provider Fluccs.

Today the service provider works with customers including Canva, Hubspot, Fairfax, and Anytime Fitness, claiming to have 1400 active small-to-medium enterprise customers.