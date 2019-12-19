QLD TAFE to rip out legacy Veritas tech in cloud shift

Aims to ‘centralise’ data protection in NextDC data centre, as well as AWS and Azure

Queensland TAFE is planning to ditch its legacy Veritas back-up and disaster recovery software systems following its move towards a centralised and cloud infrastructure.

The educational provider is seeking a partner to unify its mishmash of data protection solutions into its recently centralised NextDC data centres, as well as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The migration will see the partner replace TAFE’s Veritas Backup Exec and NetBackup Appliances, which are held within 19 servers spread across 11 sites throughout Queensland.

According to an invitation to offer, backup software is at different stages of the life cycle, with some outside of vendor support and with no cloud storage for back-up in place.

“The technology stack has evolved from legacy and without a single consistent model resulting in a diverse set of technologies being deployed,” the document read.

“The reduced support of the technology stack has meant that it now has limited capacity, complex structures and large amounts of equipment that has reached end-of-life.”

Specifics include a centralised management system of data storage, plus cloud capability for either primary or secondary backups.

In doing so, TAFE intends to reduce the number of vendors, products and services involved in the solution.

Despite the migration, some data backup will remain in six “regional hub” sites outside the data centres for “a period of time into the future”.

However, over time most data will reside in either private cloud (central DCs) or public cloud with minimal backup requirements at other sites, TAFE claimed.

Potential suppliers have until January 27 to respond to the tender with a projected start date of 27 February 2020 and completion by the end of the financial year.