Service NSW seeks desktop refresh

Service NSW has issued a request for tender as it seeks to replace its current PC hardware mix made up of Acer desktops, keyboard and mouse equipment.

The hardware refresh will span across Service NSW service centres, contact centres, middle offices and council offices.

The department will tap into the whole-of-government (WoG) panel members to find a suitor that can supply Lot 1 and Lot 2 services from the Contract 999 ICT End User Device and Services.

Lot 1 includes devices such as desktops, notebooks, hybrid 2-in-1 devices, monitors, workstations, thin clients and universal docks. Whereas Lot 2 includes services such as asset tagging, pre-delivery configuration and imaging, basic and extended installation, sanitisation, decommission and disposal services.

Companies that are currently on the 999 ICT End User Device and Services panel include Acer Australia, CCTS Telecommunications, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Pioneer Computers and Toshiba Client Solutions.

The tender cut-off date is 16 January.

In February last year, NSW Government named Winc Australia, Ingram Micro and Fujitsu Australia among the 13 tech players selected for the second tranche of its WoG ICT end-user devices and services procurement panel.



