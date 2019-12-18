Defence calls on new partners for applications support

Panel suppliers however still get first dibs

Credit: Department of Defence

The Department of Defence is on the lookout for new partners to join its ICT services panel for the provision of application and software support.

The Department has issued a notice for suppliers to join its supplier list under the Enterprise Technology Operations Branch (ETOB).

The approach is designed to find suppliers to form part of “a new strategic approach to software and application sustainment support”.

Although Defence claimed it hoped to encourage industry members who are not part of the ICT provider arrangement, currently approved suppliers will get the Invitation to Respond (ITR) documents.

Unapproved suppliers will meanwhile have the option to attend a briefing once the ITR has been released.

This will allow non-panellists to “discuss the opportunity with industry partners”, according to a pre-notice from Defence.

Among the 29 providers on the ICTPA Application Services Tower are Dialog, DWS, DXC, IBM, Infosys, Leidos Australia and Unisys.

The ITR will be released in January with resulting requests for quotes released to shortlisted suppliers from mid-2020.

As reported by Computerworld, Defence plans to invest $20 billion over 10 years to implement its ICT services strategy and forms part of a shift towards efficient, scalable ‘Single Information Environment’ architecture with standardised businesses processes and a reduced cost of ownership for ICT.