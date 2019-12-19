Ingram Micro Cloud gains expert MSP status through Microsoft Azure

Nimesh Davé (Ingram Micro) Credit: IDG / Christine Wong

The cloud division of Ingram Micro has earned Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status, recognising the distributor as a global specialist.

Joining an exclusive group of partners, Azure Expert MSPs are required to demonstrate “top tier expertise” in managed services, spanning initial assessment through to architecture and design, in addition to ongoing support, security and optimisation.

“We’re excited and honoured by this outstanding recognition from Microsoft, as it underscores our ‘more-as-a-service’ initiative and extensive efforts to provide more meaningful value-added services to Azure customers,” said Nimesh Davé, executive vice president of Global Cloud, Ingram Micro.

“The certification expands our strong partnership with Microsoft and reflects the tremendous investments we have made to help our partners and customers become more successful.”

According to Davé, the certification enables Ingram Micro Cloud to “further assist” partners in building their own businesses by extending services and expanding offerings. For cloud resellers, Ingram Micro Cloud also offers the ability to white label its Microsoft Azure professional and managed services.

“Ingram Micro has shown time and again through countless customer engagements that they are one of the world’s go-to Microsoft Azure experts,” added Mark Rice, general manager of Worldwide Services Partners, Microsoft. “We would like to congratulate them on achieving this top honour, which is an objective confirmation of the company’s ability to help MSPs build and scale their Azure businesses.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Ingram Micro recently unveiled plans to increase focus on the core areas of cloud, commerce and lifecycle services in 2020 as the distribution giant jockeys for position amid a changing channel ecosystem.

The move will see Alain Monié as CEO spearhead efforts to drive profitability and growth through collaboration with Davé as executive vice president of Cloud and Ken Beyer as president of Commerce and Lifecycle Services (CLS).

In 2019, Ingram Micro expects Cloud and CLS businesses to account for half of the company’s total profit growth.