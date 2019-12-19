Versent appoints MD as CEO Thor Essman steps back from day-to-day ops

Rob Frendo primed to lead Versent into the next phase.

Versent has named a new managing director as CEO Thor Essman has taken a step back from day-to-day operations.



The Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner has passed the management baton to Robert Frendo, who has been groomed for the role since joining in September 2018.

Frendo, who has served as professional services general manager for the past 14 months, will take over activities such as customer and people management, while driving its services across Australia and Singapore.

Particular areas of focus will cloud adoption, data engineering & analytics, managed services, application modernisation, digital and open banking.

“Our people and customers always come first – and that is a position I will continue to champion while in this role,” he said.

Before joining Versent, Frendo spent four years at Australia Post, most recently holding the role of head of solutions development, and before that three years at Sensis.

Meanwhile, Essman will continue as Versent’s CEO, but with a wider focus on growing the Versent Group, including its new Ping platform and product division Stax.

“Australia will forever be Versent’s home and to ensure we don’t lose focus,

impact the outcomes we deliver for our customers, or the culture of Versent, we have created the managing director role,” he said.

“Rob has actually been transitioning into this role for the past 14 months. He has earned my complete trust and respect, and I’m confident he will do a stellar job leading our Australia and Asia Pacific businesses.”

This year saw Versent acquire artificial intelligence business Contexti and enter a managed services partnership with Insentra covering AWS and Microsoft managed services support.