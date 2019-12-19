Australia gets cerebral with Amazon Polly neural text to speech voices

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made available all Amazon Polly neural text to speech (NTTS) voices in AWS the Asia Pacific (Sydney) region.



Through the Amazon Polly service, text can be converted into what AWS refers to as “lifelike speech” through machine learning and can be utilised in application development.

The NTTS voices include eight US English voices, three UK English voices, one US Spanish voice and one Brazilian Portuguese voice, as well as the two speaking style voices of Newscaster and Conversational in US English (Matthew and Joanna).

According to AWS, common use cases for Amazon Polly include newsreaders, games, e-learning platforms, accessibility applications for people with visual impairments and internet of things-enabled devices.

Amazon Polly is also able to integrate into Amazon Lex to create voice user interfaces for applications and Amazon Connect to create self-service cloud-based contact centre services.

In addition to the NTTS voices, there are also 48 text to speech voices across a combined total of 29 different languages.

The pricing for Amazon Polly is available in either a free tier or a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) model. The former allows for one million characters per month for the first 12 month, while the PAYG model is priced at $16 per one million characters.

The NTTS voices are also available in the US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon) and Europe (Ireland) regions.