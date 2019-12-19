Epicon acquires Service Potential in northern push

The acquisition is expected to boost Epicon’s IT service management and ServiceNow capabilities

Wayne Gowland (Epicon) Credit: Epicon

Enterprise IT service provider Epicon has acquired ServiceNow partner Service Potential in a bid to extend its reach into Queensland and the Northern Territory.

The acquisition is expected to boost Epicon’s IT service management, along with its ServiceNow capabilities, according to a statement by the provider.

Credit: Epicon Matt Campbell (Service Potential) and Wayne Gowland (Epicon)

Wayne Gowland, CEO of Epicon, said that both businesses have a strong cultural fit, presenting the potential for “enormous opportunities” for the teams and customers of the two businesses.



“Matt [Campbell, CEO of Service Potential,] and his team at Service Potential have built an impressive business with a genuine care for their customers and team,” Gowland said.

Campbell agreed with Gowland's sentiment, claiming that the cohesity of the two businesses was discovered early in the acquisition process.

“It was clear from early discussions with Epicon that we share the same vision of investing in our people and improving the outcomes for our customers,” Campbell said.

“We are now able to leverage Epicon’s deep systems integration capabilities and combine them with Service Potential’s ServiceNow platform expertise.

“This is a win-win for both Epicon and Service Potential, strengthening Epicon’s position as a partner of choice for the Federal Government and industry.”

Service Potential will retain its brand identity and all of its management positions and employees will remain as part of the agreement.

Established in 2011, Service Potential is a premier ServiceNow Partner Program member and has helped the Department of Parliamentary Services to develop a portal and assisted Snowy Hydro in training up IT staff and implemented IT service management processes.



This acquisition is a part of Epicon’s growth strategy, following Gowland’s appointment in May 2019.