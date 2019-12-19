Veritec appoints Melanie Milsom as partner manager

Will be based at newly-opened ACT headquarters

Melanie Milsom (Veritec) Credit: Veritec

Veritec has put boots on the ground in its new Canberra headquarters in the form of partner manager Melanie Milsom.

Milsom will be tasked with driving Veritec’s channel strategy while maintaining its relationship with its vendor partner Microsoft.

According to Veritec, Milsom has 15 years’ experience in business leadership, project management, marketing and communications management across the IT and telecommunications industries, among others.

“Our strategic partnerships are core to our success. We have strong alignment with Microsoft and work closely with them on a number of initiatives including programs that support building digital skills and women in IT,” said Emily Curlewis, Veritec general manager.

“Melanie’s extensive experience in working with partners and customers, coupled with her depth of knowledge in driving success will be a key asset to Veritec in helping our customers drive competitive advantage.”

Milsom was previously the IT manager at the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters (NAATI).

She has also held roles at financial loans company, Nimble Australia, as well as sales and marketing management positions at Macquarie Telecom and Telstra.

Her appointment comes two months after Veritec first opened its ACT base in order to handle its 700-strong government contracts deals. Last year, it landed a deal to operate Microsoft's Modernisation Factory for Federal Government departments and critical infrastructure providers.

Veritec also recently appointed Artis Group’s former boss Chris Greatrex as NSW operations lead.