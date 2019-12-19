Ingram Micro reshuffles executive ranks, backed by new focus

Alain Monié (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro will increase focus on the core areas of cloud, commerce and lifecycle services in 2020 as the distribution giant jockeys for position amid a changing channel ecosystem.

The move will see Alain Monié as CEO spearhead efforts to drive profitability and growth through collaboration with Nimesh Davé as executive vice president of Cloud and Ken Beyer as president of Commerce and Lifecycle Services (CLS).

In 2019, Ingram Micro expects Cloud and CLS businesses to account for half of the company’s total profit growth.

“Nimesh and Ken have each done a fantastic job building thriving businesses that are helping power the growth of many of the world’s leading companies and emerging brands,” Monié said. “Our Cloud and CLS businesses are already experiencing strong revenue and profitability growth, and we have the opportunity to accelerate our performance even more.

“I plan to spend significant additional time with the teams to further speed execution on our objectives, including increased investment to capture the tremendous market opportunities before us.”

The business has also promoted Paul Bay to executive vice president and president of Global Technology Solutions, effective 1 January 2020. Reporting directly to Monié, Bay will be responsible for the distributor's Worldwide Technology Solutions business, which last year contributed more than $45 billion in revenue.

Mark Snider, executive vice president and group president of EMEA, and Diego Utge, recently appointed as executive vice president and group president of Asia Pacific, will report to Bay in his new role.

“Paul has been an integral part of our success during his tenure with us, and his industry insights and relationships have helped us further differentiate Ingram Micro and widen our lead over our competition,” Monié added.

“This new challenge is a logical next step in Paul’s career progression, and I am confident his leadership, including partnering with Mark and Diego, will enable us to continue to deliver outstanding financial performance, leverage our global capabilities in areas such as IT agility, partner enablement and end-user influence, and build further on the superior customer experience our partners have experienced.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Paul as we continue to deliver even greater value to our global customers and partners."

Bay will also continue to directly lead the distributor's Americas Technology Solutions business, maintaining his current direct reports and associated responsibilities.

“The globalisation of the IT market presents an incredible opportunity for Ingram Micro to play to our strengths and accelerate our leadership position as the IT channel’s top-performing global business partner,” Bay said.

“This is an excellent opportunity to further broaden my leadership and industry experience, particularly on the international front, and I look forward to working with our country leaders.

“Together we will continue to build on our role as an indispensable business partner to the IT channel, a channel that is critical to delivering quality technology outcomes, and one essential for end businesses to succeed in the digital economy."