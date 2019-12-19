Introducing EDGE 2020: Executional Excellence

Playing host to the most influential business leaders in technology

Credit: IDG

IDG is proud to officially launch EDGE 2020, the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

The market is saturated with conventional conferences following traditional rules of engagement, delivering predictable insights with no actionable takeaways or outcomes.

In an industry fixated on the why, EDGE focuses on the how, offering step-by-step guidance around business growth, customer acquisition and executional excellence.

Attendance at EDGE is by invitation only, limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape on both sides of the Tasman.

Such high calibre of attendance is the catalyst for a four-day destination event designed to provide business coaching at an executive-level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Who attends?

EDGE plays host to the most influential business leaders in technology, reflective of a diverse, innovative and expanding ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand.

As the world becomes more collaborative, so is the network of providers delivering transformational solutions to customers. Different technology buyers are requiring different technology partners, challenging the market status quo in the process.

Mirroring the market, EDGE brings together emerging and established technology players, spanning bleeding edge start-ups and cloud specialists to independent software vendors and application developers.

This is complemented with business consultants and boutique agencies, alongside solution providers and system integrators - all collaborating, all contributing.

EDGE creates a unique environment in which extreme partner types can join forces in the pursuit of innovation, acting as the conduit for customer transformation.

Set for Hamilton Island, EDGE 2020 will run from July 26 - July 29. New Zealand delegates will arrive on July 25, commencing the conference with a dedicated track featuring Kiwi research and insights.

Executional Excellence

The theme for EDGE 2020 is Executional Excellence, acknowledging that the changing customer agenda, driven by a new market outlook, has created idea overload in the channel.

From the creation of concepts to the shaping of strategies, clear narratives have emerged advocating business and technological transformation.

Yet the ecosystem remains paralysed by inaction as partners meander from one theory to the next, in a channel lacking an actionable blueprint for growth.

In 2020, knowledge is not power, rather potential power. Today, power lies in execution.

Echoing the words of Steve Jobs, “ideas are worth nothing unless executed, execution is worth millions”, EDGE 2020 will move beyond ideas and into execution, side-stepping the why to outline the how aspect of change.

EDGE 2020 will help delegates:

Maximise the idea selection process to ensure valid concepts arise

Explain how to balance transformational activities with day-to-day operations

Outline how to convert vision into action through day one execution plans

Create step-by-step guides to excel in business, technology, sales and marketing

Detail how to maintain momentum once projects are implemented

More details regarding speakers, content and agenda will be released in the coming weeks.

To enquire about EDGE 2020, Australian delegates click here and New Zealand delegates click here.