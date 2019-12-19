Veeam launches services partner program

Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software has launched its second new partner program in less than six months as part of an ongoing effort to increase their capability to sell and support its products.

Having restructured its professional services department to a channel alignment model, the backup and disaster recovery vendor revealed its Veeam Accredited Services Partner (VASP) program.

Veeam claims this will offer dedicated internal resources exclusively to eligible members. However, the vendor was unavailable to provide further details of these at the time of publication.

Danny Allan, vice president of product strategy at Veeam, said he was committed to delivering a “fully focused” business model towards its partner ecosystem.



“With these enhanced capabilities to our partner ecosystem, partners are equipped with the tools to shape and control the solution transaction and customer journey,” Allan said.

“Today, data management is imperative to an organisation’s growth. To remain competitive, leaders need qualified professionals to implement and manage the technologies that will enable them to transform into more intelligent businesses.”

In addition to the dedicated resources, VASP members will see business and revenue opportunities, resources for sales teams, deeper integration for increased customer time-to-value, continued Veeam education and access to beta testing for updated functionality.

Also on offer are Veeam services IP on the partner portal for assistance in building out service portfolios, and collaborative and customised service offerings like sizing and scaling tools and services kits.

The new program follows the roll-out of the systems integrator program in July 2019, which saw Veeam attempt to improve presence with global SIs including Capgemini, Accenture, Deloitte, DXC and Fujitsu.



Locally, the vendor also shook up its channel leadership this year as Belinda Jurisic was named channel director of Asia Pacific and Japan in April 2019, while Janet Docherty took over her role as head of channel sales for Australia and New Zealand in May 2019.