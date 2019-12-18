US training giant New Horizons names DDLS as new Aussie partner

Jon Lang (DDLS) Credit: DDLS

Technology training provider New Horizons Computer Learning Centers has found a new Australian partner in DDLS after its previous franchisee went into liquidation.

The duo announced their intention to join forces and “combine efforts” after the US-headquartered company ended its local franchise arrangement with New Horizons Worldwide.

In a joint statement, the two companies said they planned to bring the “latest in technology, cybersecurity, process management, and professional development courses” to Australia through their combined efforts.

“DDLS is widely known and highly respected in Australia, which makes them a perfect complement to New Horizons Worldwide list of partners,” said Mikell Parsch, CEO of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers. “The timing of this partnership is ideal because we have identified Australia as a primary growth target for New Horizons.”

Together, the two parties are eyeing further growth in Australia and the greater Asia Pacific region and will jointly provide DDLS’ cyber security training programs and New Horizon’s development and leadership courses.

“I am excited about this partnership, which further underlines our commitment to provide high-quality training with flexible modalities, industry-accredited trainers and state-of-the-art course material,” said Jon Lang, CEO of DDLS.

The announcement comes as part of a week-long saga that started when DDLS took an opportunity to swoop in on former local New Horizons franchisee students following the liquidation of its operations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

An email from Lang, which hit inboxes on 6 December, stated:

"DDLS understands that earlier today one of our competitors, New Horizons Australia, a franchisee of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, has been placed into liquidation. While DDLS and New Horizons Australia shared a healthy competition, we regret the effect its liquidation may have on staff and clients alike.”

Some of the claims made in the DDLS email were swiftly rebutted by representatives from NextTech and its parent company, development provider BSI People, which acquired the assets of the local New Horizons franchisee.

“It is disappointing to see that DDLS is calling into disrepute the name and reputation of New Horizons, [which] has been in business for 20 years," NextTech director and chairman at BSI Group Ivan Kaye told ARN in a statement.

The acquisition of the assets by NextTech and its parent company, local training and development provider BSI People, includes assuming leases in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne; and retaining key staff, and contact pathways.

In fact, the acquisition of the assets coincides with BSI People’s launch of the NextTech brand, a move made to “mark a new chapter in Australian IT Training”, according to the company.