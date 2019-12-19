archTIS secures DXC partnership

Daniel Lai (ArchTis) Credit: ArchTis

Canberra-based security company archTIS has inked a key partnership agreement with DXC Technology to showcase its flagship security platform Kojensi, to its national security customers.

The Kojensi platform allows users to share and collaborate on classified or sensitive content and communication.



The latest deal marks archTIS’ second sale within the Australian national security market in under three months.

In October, archTIS secured a deal with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

As part of the agreement, DXC will purchase a 50 seat licence for Kojensi Enterprise and will implement a demonstration platform at its Canberra facilities for the national intelligence market, which employs about 7000 staff across 10 agencies.

DXC’s clients within the national security circle include the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Australian Signals Directorate; Attorney General's Department and the Department of Home Affairs.

“The Kojensi platform will remove the need for government security agencies to continue to develop costly isolated networks and get on with the job of sharing intelligence, quickly, collaboratively and securely,” DXC general account manager Ric Bulluss said.



“As a managed security service this will allow them to refocus precious resources on other more important priorities, like looking after our national security. We look forward to using the platform internally and adding it to our company offering.”

ArchTIS said it will work closely with DXC on sales opportunities, product implementation and training, and developing their capabilities.

The security platform developer expects the 50 seat license and associated services will generate about $100,000 in revenue with more than half being recurring annual revenue, and expects this will increase as additional licenses are purchased.

“This agreement is an important step for archTIS. DXC has acknowledged the importance of Kojensi as a unique differentiator in the market,” archTIS CEO Daniel Lai said.



“Coming so quickly off the back of our Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission win in October, it gives our investors confidence that we are successfully executing our commercialisation strategy. We look forward to working closely with the team at DXC and growing sales of Kojensi Gov and Kojensi Enterprise.”