FTS Group acquires Dell Boomi and TechOne partner Galaxy 42

Stephen Kowal (FTS Group) Credit: FTS Group

FTS Group has acquired Melbourne-based integrator and consultancy Galaxy 42 for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will give FTS access to Galaxy 42’s implementation partnerships with Dell Boomi and TechnologyOne, plus a client base of around 35.

Among these are the City of Gosnells in Western Australia, City of Kingston Victoria, Inner West Council Sydney, Port of Newcastle NSW and brands like Zenitas Healthcare.

Founded in 2014 by two former TechnologyOne employees, Jon Riethmuller and Richard Hill, Galaxy 42 employs more than 30 consultants.

In addition to TechnologyOne and Dell Boomi, the firm also has ERP applications partnerships with ChartSmart, Xcellerate IT and iPlatinium.

It also has offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and New Zealand, as well as Melbourne.

According to FTS, all consultants will join the FTS Group umbrella under the Galaxy 42 brand, joining entities including Anatas, Cubic Consulting, FTS Data & AI, FTS Resourcing, Kobold, SME Gateway and Veritec.

“I am excited to have Galaxy 42 join the FTS Group, further strengthening our commitment to local government, asset-intensive industries and education sectors. Galaxy 42 builds on our application and integration capability and propels our market-leading position in Dell Boomi and Web Methods,” FTS Group CEO Stephen Kowal said.

The acquisition comes almost 12 months after former DXC Technology vice president Kowal took over FTS Group’s leadership following the departure of Stephen Keys.