DDLS goes after IT students as rival brand enters liquidation

Comes as company that had been trading as New Horizons Learning Centre begins voluntary wind-up

Jon Lang (DDLS) Credit: DDLS

IT training provider DDLS has wasted no time targeting the clients of its rival as a company that had been trading as New Horizons Learning Centre begins a voluntary wind-up.

The technology and security specialist sent a prompt email to those potentially “impacted by [the] closure” of the Australian company hours after the latter issued a winding up notice.

An email from DDLS CEO Jon Lang, seen by ARN, DDLS stated:

"DDLS understands that earlier today one of our competitors, New Horizons Australia, a franchisee of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, has been placed into liquidation. While DDLS and New Horizons Australia shared a healthy competition, we regret the effect its liquidation may have on staff and clients alike.



"With this in mind, if you have been impacted by this sudden development, we are offering assistance to ex-clients of New Horizons Australia to ensure the continuity of training for students in the short term and the certainty of delivery of training in the longer term."

The email comes the day after a company that had been trading as New Horizons Learning Centre, which had franchise operations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, began liquidation proceedings.

A representative of a company previously named New Horizons Learning Centres Holdings, and now involved with an organisation trading as NextTech Institute of Learning, confirmed it had a franchisee relationship with a company with the same name as the liquidated entities.



However, it is understood that the new company is not linked to any organisation referenced in DDLS' email, specifically "New Horizons Australia".



It can be confirmed, however, that the franchise agreements between the New Horizons (Global) Master Franchisor and the New Horizons Learning Centres unit franchises in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane have come to an end.

It can also be confirmed that the company previously known as New Horizons Learning Centres Holdings Pty Ltd has been renamed NextTech Institute of Learning Pty Lt.

It is understood that when the local New Horizons franchise with the franchisor came to an end, assets of the franchisee were sold to NextTech, which has also taken over the staff and entitlements of the franchisee.

As such, ARN understands that the New Horizons Institute Of Australia subsequently changed its name to the NextTech institute of Australia, which continues to trade.

"It is disappointing to see that DDLS is calling into disrepute the name and reputation of New Horizons, [which] has been in business for 20 years," NextTech director and chairman at BSI Group Ivan Kaye told ARN in a statement.



"The team at NextTech looks forward to looking after all of New Horizons' Australian clients over the years to come," he said.



DDLS provides vendor and industry certified courses for companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, CompTIA, PMI and VMware.



It recently introduced a certified cyber security professional course that will be delivered and endorsed by the Australian Institute of ICT (AIICT), a division of DDLS.



Formerly owned by Dimension Data, it was acquired for $4.7 million by asset management company Arowana International in December 2017.



(Updated on 6 December to include feedback from sources regarding the New Horizons franchise arrangements and the new trading entity known as NextTech.)

