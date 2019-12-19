Efex acquires Cloud Copy Click in push for regional expansion

Adds seven branches to the provider’s expansion efforts across Vic, NSW and SA

Nick Sheehan (Efex Group) Credit: Efex Group

Managed print and IT services provider Efex has acquired Quarry Hill-headquarted Cloud Click Copy (CCC) to expand into regional areas across Australia.



The acquisition includes CCC branches in Bendigo, Ballarat, Shepparton and Mildura in Victoria, Albury and Broken Hill in NSW and Berri in South Australia.

The partnership is seen by the provider as a “perfect fit” for its business as it looks to expand its scalable managed technology services for Australian metropolitan and regional areas.



CCC, which refers to itself as a digital solutions group that works with businesses and schools to provide technology and office solutions, will continue to operate under its own brand in the short-term but, according to an Efex spokesperson, the long-term plan will see it transition into the Efex brand.

“This will provide both entities a broader and consistent value proposition to take to our customers, with amalgamated skill-sets and service offerings through a united company name,” the spokesperson said.



Nick Sheehan, chief executive officer at Efex, said he has been looking at the Victorian market as a growth opportunity for some time and decided to acquire CCC due to their customer service record, close community ties and family values

“Both teams believe in the same things we believe in: helping our customers create more efficient businesses outcomes through managed technology, delivering the best service with energy and enthusiasm, and having a can-do attitude,” Sheehan said.

After this acquisition, this brings the total staff numbers of Efex up to 200 and the total branch numbers up to 20 with the provider employing an emphasis on regional areas.

Post-acquisition all employees and senior management of CCC are expected to maintain their positions.

The acquisition of CCC is the latest in a line of regional expansions, following the establishment of an Efex office in Lismore to service the greater Northern Rivers region.

Efex’s expansion with CCC has meant the provider offers IT managed services, hosted voice and data solutions, IT security, cloud solutions, technology as a service, fleet management solutions and managed print services.