Ingram Micro partners with Trend Micro for Deep Security in A/NZ

The Deep Security product is a click and deploy solution on either Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services

Lee Welch (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ashley Mar

Ingram Micro is distributing Trend Micro’s Deep Security product through its Cloud Marketplace in the Australian and New Zealand region.



Deep Security is pre-architected offering, allowing it to be a click and deploy solution on either Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services.

Lee Welch, A/NZ director of Cloud Services at Ingram Micro said he was proud to offer the cyber security solution vendor's Deep Security to the Australian and New Zealand channel community.

“This comprehensive security solution enables our channel partners to protect their customer’s critical servers and applications with advanced security controls, including an intrusion prevention system, integrity monitoring, application control, and much more,” Welch said.

“Resellers don’t have to worry about purchasing servers because this state-of-art security solution is pre-built and can be deployed on their preferred public cloud platform, providing them with the opportunity to increase their infrastucture-as-a-service revenue.

“In addition, it supports multiple regulatory requirements, which enables our partners to demonstrate full compliance on the cloud.”

Christian Petrocco, partnerships and alliances manager at Trend Micro added he was pleased to be partnering with Ingram Micro for the distribution of Deep Security.

The addition of Deep Security is the latest product to be included in Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace, following Veeam’s Instant Cloud Solutions, ITAgree’s IT legal agreements-as-a-service product of the same name and Ingram Micro’s Go to Market Hub and IMPulse App.