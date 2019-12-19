ACA Pacific bolsters cyber security stack with OhPhish

OhPhish mimics different types of phishing attacks on their own staff

ACA Pacific has expanded its cyber security portfolio with the addition of Shield Alliance’s anti phishing solution, OhPhish.

Shield Alliance, which is part of information security certification body, EC-Council, acquired OhPhish Technologies in April.

The vendor’s flagship product, also called OhPhish, allows companies to simulate different types of phishing attacks on their own staff via email, voice and SMS phishing campaigns that can be generated on a single platform.

According to the vendor, the simulator mimics real-life attack scenarios that help teach employees to spot real phishing attacks and prevent data breaches. It is also integrated with e-Learning and gamification modules.

“Our sales strategy is based on developing a strong channel network,” Shield Alliance A/NZ regional sales director, Manish Karanji, said.

“With our partner skill set training and partner program we are aiming to add value to A/NZ partners in the relevant domains.

“We believe that ACA Pacific, as an established specialist technical solutions distributors in A/NZ, has the strength and scalability to help Shield Alliance address the market.”

ACA Pacific group director, HB Tan, said it had a long standing reputation in the data protection and system security space, building a strong network of partners and associated programs.

“We recognise the OhPhish solution that Shield Alliance brings to the market is an exciting one that tackles a challenge that many organisations have been facing – how to strengthen the weakest link in the information security chain – humans,” Tan said.