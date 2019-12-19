Ingram Micro signs first distie agreement with Nerdio

The deal allows for MSPs to set up an Azure IT environment in “hours”

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has signed its first distribution deal with IT automation services provider Nerdio to help managed service providers (MSPs) leverage their cloud usage.



Lee Welch, A/NZ director of cloud services at Ingram Micro, said the deal allow for MSPs to automatically provision a complete IT environment through Microsoft Azure in two hours.

There are three packages MSPs can choose from and Azure pricing is determined by Nerdio’s cost estimator.

“The Nerdio partnership is designed to help our partners leverage the growing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) opportunity in the Australian market, and is available via our Cloud Marketplace,” Welch said.

“Nerdio is part of Ingram Micro’s comprehensive approach to making cloud deployment for resellers as easy and seamless as possible.”

Joseph Landes, chief revenue officer at Nerdio said he welcomed the opportunity to work with Ingram Micro in the A/NZ region.

“One of the biggest opportunities for partners in the A/NZ market today is to move their customer’s infrastructure to the cloud,” Landes said.

“Nerdio is excited to work with Ingram Micro Cloud in Australia and New Zealand to empower their partners to build successful cloud practices with Nerdio for Azure which is designed to enable easy deployment, management, pricing, and optimisation of Microsoft Azure.”

Rachel Bondi, chief partner officer at Microsoft Australia added that she was delighted to see the partnership between Ingram Micro and Nerdio and believes “it will bring plenty of benefits to the channel in both Australia and New Zealand”.

This news follows Ingram Micro's recent moves to add to its Cloud Marketplace and expand distribution deals with partners into the A/NZ region.